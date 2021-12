ST. LOUIS – A crash has closed the 270 southbound to 64 westbound ramp Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. MoDOT said the closure is expected to last until approximately 1:28 p.m.

EXIT CLOSED

I-270 SB TO I-64 WB

USE ALT ROUTE

EST. CLEARANCE TIME: 1:28 PM — MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) December 31, 2021

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.