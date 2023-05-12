SULLIVAN, Mo. — A crash in Franklin County has closed a 9-mile stretch of westbound I-44 between St. Clair and Sullivan. If you are headed to Springfield or Oklahoma, this will slow you down.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers tell FOX 2 this is because of a tractor trailer fire at mile marker 233.6. The driver is out of the vehicle and all lanes are currently blocked. Fire is on scene and traffic is backed up approximately 3 miles.

Lanes started to open around 8 a.m. and traffic is backed up in the area. Check our traffic map for live updates.