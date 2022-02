PACIFIC, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation says that a crash closed eastbound I-44 near Missouri 100 in Franklin County at around 1:40 pm. They expect the road to be closed for the next hour.

The slick conditions are causing crashes on many highways and side roads in the state. A second wave of winter weather is expected this evening and the roads are expected to get worse, not better. The National Weather Service says that you should stay home, if possible.