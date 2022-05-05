FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit and killed on eastbound I-44 Thursday morning just past north Mo 185/Route D. The incident closed the area.

MoDOT said the crash happened at 4:51 a.m. They suggested motorists use an alternate route. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said traffic is being diverted onto the exit ramp and then motorists are re-entering the interstate immediately.

FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to track this incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.