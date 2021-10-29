Normandy Police officer struck northbound I-170

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Normandy Police officer was struck on northbound I-170 near St. Charles Rock Road Friday night.

The incident happened around 7:35 p.m. The officer was outside his vehicle assisting another driver when he was struck. He was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries but was conscious and breathing, and is doing OK.

Officials said that the driver of the vehicle who struck the officer lost control when a Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle was approaching and traffic slowed down. The vehicle was rear-ended, which caused it to strike the officer.

The person who struck the officer stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the police.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

Northbound lanes on I-170 near St. Charles Rock Road are still closed.

“Anytime you’re driving on these roadways at nighttime, and you got the weather like we have tonight, it’s not a heavy rain, it’s a light mist but the roadways can be slick and that can really make the roadways dark. So we really just need to be conscious of that, slow down and drive at safe speeds,” Missouri State Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said.