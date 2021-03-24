I-64 reopens after fatal crash near Vandeventer

ST. LOUIS – Eastbound Interstate 64 reopened near the Vandeventer exit late Wednesday afternoon following a fatal crash.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. There were two vehicles involved in the wreck — a black Cadillac SUV and a white Dodge minivan.
First responders rushed the driver of the Cadillac to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man was later identified as St. Louis Blues icon Bob Plager.
The woman driving the van was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Traffic had been backed up past the Kingshighway exit. Police allowed traffic to go around the wreck and off an exit ramp.
Police are still investigating what led to the crash.