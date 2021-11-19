Two-car crash closes multiple lanes on Westbound 44 at Jefferson

ST. LOUIS – A two-car crash on westbound 44 at Jefferson has caused the interstate to close in that area Friday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. The two right lanes were closed at first, but then the entire interstate closed at approximately 6:36 a.m. for just a few minutes.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured or how many people were traveling in each vehicle.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was flying over the scene.

