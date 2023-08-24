ST. LOUIS — Commuters should look at a traffic map before leaving today. Crashes are slowing traffic. One serious crash on I-70 is slowing down traffic on other interstates and side streets.

I-70 WB is completely closed at I-170 due to a crash blocking all lanes. Traffic is currently being diverted off the interstate at Florissant. Multiple ambulances are on scene, and backups stretch for more than four miles all the way past Jennings Station. Avoid I-70 if you can at this time.

Check FOX 2’s traffic map for real-time updates.