ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A crash closed westbound I-64 before Woods Mill Road. There was a traffic backup in both directions on the interstate. The crash has now been cleared.

It is not clear if there are injuries in this wreck. This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.