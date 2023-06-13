HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Three people were arrested after a crash followed an attempted traffic stop Tuesday afternoon in Hazelwood.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of James S. McDonnell Boulevard and Phantom Drive, near Interstate 270. Drivers around that intersection might notice some delays during rush-hour commutes.

The Hazelwood Police Department told FOX 2 that officers tried to pull over a driver a few blocks away, but the driver took and crashed at the intersection.

Two men and one woman were taken into custody. Authorities also recovered two weapons. Police have not yet disclosed whether the crash might have led to significant injuries for anyone involved.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.