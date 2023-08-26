BARRY COUNTY — An infant and a woman were killed in a car and truck crash near Monett on Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Subaru Legacy was heading southbound on Missouri Highway 97 at the U.S. Highway 60 intersection when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled into the path of a Chevrolet Silverado.

After the wreck, two passengers, an infant and Xiaxiao Zheng, were found dead at the scene. The driver of the Subaru and a three-year-old girl who was also in the car were taken to a hospital in Joplin. The driver of the truck was not injured