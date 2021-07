ST. LOUIS – One person is dead after a crash early Thursday morning in north St. Louis.

The crash happened at about 12:45 a.m. on North Grand Boulevard at Montgomery Street.

Several cars were involved in the wreck.

Police said two men went to a hospital. One died and the other was seriously hurt at the last check.

7/15/2021 12:45:00AM

N. Grand/Montgomery Accident Fatality

Multi vehicle accident at this location wherein two adult males were conveyed to an area hospital. One victim has been pronounced deceased at the hospital and the other is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/ErC3CtAI7Y — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 15, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.