ST. LOUIS — A developing story unfolds in North St. Louis County, where two police officers sustained injuries in a crash on I-70 near Jennings Station Road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the officers had exited their police vehicle to attend to an abandoned car on the shoulder of I-70 east.

Allegedly, a 2003 Honda Accord driver lost control, colliding with a guardrail and striking both officers. Identified as Benjamin Santoyo and Andrew Hapgood, both officers are 27 years old. The crash report indicates serious and moderate injuries. They were subsequently transported to a hospital, while a 64-year-old car driver was apprehended by troopers on suspicion of DWI, after allegedly causing the collision. The incident occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. yesterday.