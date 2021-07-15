Crash involving 2 motorcycles and a car kills one

ST. LOUIS – One man is dead and another is injured after a vehicle drove into their path while they rode their motorcycles early Thursday morning.

The crash happened at about 12:46 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Grand Boulevard.

The two motorcyclists were traveling north on North Grand Boulevard when a man driving a VW Passat traveling south on North Grand Boulevard made a left-hand turn onto Montgomery Street and into the path of both of the motorcyclists.

Both motorcyclists were taken to the hospital. James Frenchie, 46, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 45-year-old also riding a motorcycle was listed in critical/stable condition.

The driver of the VW Passat was uninjured and stayed at the scene to cooperate with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.