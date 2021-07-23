Crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle closes SB I-55 near Germania

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Southbound I-55 is closed at Germania after a serious accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. First responders are on the scene. They are asking drivers to use an alternate route.

The estimated clearance time of the accident is around 2:30 pm. The conditions of the victims is not known at this time.

Check our interactive traffic map to see the latest road conditions, constructions, and closures. Download the FOX 2 News app for traffic alerts on your phone or tablet.

This is a developing story. Details are still coming into the FOX 2 Newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News