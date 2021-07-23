Crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle closes SB I-55 near Germania

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Southbound I-55 is closed at Germania after a serious accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. First responders are on the scene. They are asking drivers to use an alternate route.

The estimated clearance time of the accident is around 2:30 pm. The conditions of the victims is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Details are still coming into the FOX 2 Newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest information.