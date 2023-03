ST. LOUIS – An early morning crash involving a police car is being investigated Wednesday.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene, located at the Vandeventer and Martin Luther King Avenues, just after 1:00 a.m. The police car was damaged in the back and was towed away.

An ambulance left the scene with the driver of a second vehicle with lights flashing, but no siren.