WARRENTON, Mo. — A crash involving three semi-trucks shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Warrenton Thursday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on I-70 near Highway 47.

“It will be at least three hours before the tractor-trailers can be removed and the interstate reopened between the ramps,” the Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to MSHP. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.