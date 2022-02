FENTON, Mo. – One person was injured in a serious crash involving a Republic trash truck early Tuesday morning in Fenton.

The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. on northbound 141 near Gregory Lane. Northbound 141 at 30 is blocked at this time. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.