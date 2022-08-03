ST. LOUIS – A man has been charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter after allegedly driving double the speed limit, losing control, and crashing thus killing his passenger.

A court document said Gregg Anthony Washington, Jr., 41, crashed on August 7, 2021 at 5:13 a.m. in the 2200 block of Gravois Avenue. Lakisha Whitfield was in the car with him.

The court document said Washington “lost control of his vehicle and struck a vehicle parked at the curb along Gravois.” Investigators found that Washington “lost control of his vehicle while rounding a curve” near the crash scene. The streetlights in that area were working normally. Whitfield was pronounced dead at St. Louis University Hospital at 5:50 a.m. The medical examiner said her cause of death was blunt force trauma from the crash.

The court document said “data from the airbag control module indicated that, five seconds prior to the crash, the vehicle was traveling 85 miles per hour, and three seconds prior to the crash, the vehicle was traveling 77 miles per hour.” Although, the recorded data from right before the crash was likely unreliable because the vehicle was sliding sideways. The minimum speed at the time of impact was 70 miles per hour, according to the court document. The speed limit in this area is 35 miles per hour.