ST. LOUIS– A car crash leads to a building collapse in south St. Louis this afternoon. It happened at the corner of South Compton Ave. and Arsenal Street.

The St. Louis Fire Department says the driver was able to get out of the vehicle before help arrived.

The Collapse Rescue Task Force is using its winching system to extract the vehicle from the buidling and is looking to see if any other people were injured.

Battalion 4 reports: Two patients transported by #EMS Medic 35; non-urgently with non-life threatening injuries.



Members are removing loose bricks from the building to make the scene safer. City Tow and the Building Division also on scene.