ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 44 in St. Louis County that led to a road rage incident involving an apparent exchange of gunfire Tuesday morning.

St. Louis County Police say two drivers reportedly exchanged gun fire in the eastbound lanes of I-44 in St. Louis County near Bowles Avenue. It happened after a crash during the 8 a.m. hour.

Police say there was a minor crash between a pickup truck and another driver. The two cars continued briefly for a moment before both pulled over along I-44.

At some point, the driver in the pickup truck got out of the car, and the drivers of both cars exchanged gunfire. One driver was struck in the hand.

The driver of the other car was not hit, then headed toward I-270 and Gravois, where he reportedly called police. No one else was struck by gunfire in the exchange.

