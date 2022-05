UPDATE: This area reopened at about 7:20 a.m. Friday.

ST. LOUIS – A crash near 170 caused westbound 270 to close in north St. Louis County.

The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. Friday. It is unknown at this time how many vehicles are involved.

FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to track this incident. Refresh this page for the latest updates.