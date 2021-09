ST. LOUIS – A crash is causing a big jam on 270 northbound. The crash that happened at about 7:00 a.m. was blocking the left lane just north of Big Bend. It was cleared by about 7:30 a.m.

The crash has caused traffic to back up past Tesson Ferry. Lindbergh is the best alternate route.

Left lane is closed due to crash 270 NB north of Big Bend @FOX2now #stltraffic #breaking pic.twitter.com/UDNWp9rSbx — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) September 23, 2021

FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to follow this story. Refresh this story for the latest updates.