ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A crash involving a vehicle and a dump truck on I-70 eastbound over the Blanchette Bridge caused major delays Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at about 6 a.m. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. Lanes were closed for a time Wednesday morning. The crash was cleared at about 6:45 a.m.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.