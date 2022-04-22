ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A woman died in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night on westbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Charles.

The crash happened at 10:15 p.m. and involved four cars traveling on I-70 in the westbound lanes. The driver of a 2018 Nissan Sentra lost control and hit the back of a 2008 Buick Lucerne driven by 81-year-old Doris Kolb. She then lost control of her vehicle causing her to cross all lanes and hit the center median wall. Then a 2013 Ford Taurus hit the driver’s side of Kolb’s car. The fourth car, a 2016 Honda CRV was hit by debris from the crash.

Kolb was taken to a hospital for her injuries but was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Nissan and the driver of the Ford both suffered minor injuries.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.