WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Three adults and two children were injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 70 near the Wentzville Parkway. Lanes in both directions were closed off as a result.

According to FOX 2 reporter Amelia Mugavro, it appears a vehicle flipped and landed in the median. EMS is on the scene.

Two adults were immediately brought to a local hospital. The children and the other adult suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

There’s been no word on the exact time of the crash or the circumstances leading up to the crash.

