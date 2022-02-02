Crash closes lanes on eastbound 64 at 270 near Town and Country

ST. LOUIS – A crash shut down eastbound 64 at 270 near Town and Country for a time early Wednesday morning.

MoDOT completely shut down the eastbound direction of 64 in order to work on clearing that crash. The crash happened at 5:41 a.m. Starting at about 6 a.m., some traffic was able to get around the scene. Wednesday. MoDOT estimates they will have the crash cleared by 6:45 a.m.

FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose is tracking traffic in the St. Louis area. Check the MoDOT traveler map for the most up-to-date information. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect. A wintry mix is coming down Wednesday morning. It will turn to snow Wednesday afternoon.