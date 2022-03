ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis County Thursday night, according to authorities.

The crash shut down southbound lanes of the interstate near Meramec Bottom Road around 8:52 p.m. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Police encouraged drivers to use an alternate route. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as we learn more.