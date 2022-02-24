Crash shuts down WB I-44 near Route 141 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A section of westbound Interstate 44 in St. Louis County is closed due to a crash Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. along I-44 near Route 141. All westbound lanes of I-44 are closed in that area. Authorities are urging drivers to use an alternate route.
It’s unclear what led up to the crash or how many vehicles are involved. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as we learn more.
