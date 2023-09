EUREKA, Mo. — A man died over the weekend after a collision with a school bus near Six Flags St. Louis. Daniel Duncan, 52, of Pacific, has been identified as the victim.

The school bus drove into traffic on westbound I-44 at Six Flags Road Saturday at around 1 a.m. Duncan was driving the 2019 Chevrolet Express van that collided with the rear of the bus. First responders at the scene pronounced him dead.