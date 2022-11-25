ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Multiple lanes of traffic on northbound Interstate 270 have been closed late Friday morning as a result of a crash.

The crash occurred just south of the Manchester exit.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported three right lanes of I-270 were closed.

The crash was cleared by 11:55 a.m. and lanes reopened to traffic.

Police did not provide an exact number of vehicles involved in the crash. There’s been no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.