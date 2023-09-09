ST. LOUIS— Where can you find some of the best pizza in the St. Louis area? We asked our Facebook fans, and they certainly had their opinions.
Here is a list of the best places in St. Louis to enjoy a pizza pie, according to our viewers.
The determination of the “best” was based on the number of reactions each comment received.
- Tony B. said “Nick and Elana’s Pizzeria and Pizza- A-Go-Go!”
- Amy C. said “Pizzeoli in Soulard Wood fired Pizza and the best.”
- Malissa B. said,” Pirrones in either location or Aldo’s Pizza in Washington, Mo.”
- Amy M. said,” Racinelli’s in Kirkwood, it’s the closest thing to home since I left New Jersy.”
As for the honorable mentions, those with five reactions and below:
- Lynn M.S. said, “Angelo’s Pizzeria STL. I live for their supreme.”
- Josh C. said, “Little mom and pop Italian place called Dominos.”
Over the river suggestions:
- Peels Wood Fired Pizza in Edwardsville, Ill.
