ST. LOUIS— Where can you find some of the best pizza in the St. Louis area? We asked our Facebook fans, and they certainly had their opinions.

Here is a list of the best places in St. Louis to enjoy a pizza pie, according to our viewers. 

The determination of the “best” was based on the number of reactions each comment received.   

  1.  Serra’s in Maryland Heights 
  1. Tony B. said “Nick and Elana’s Pizzeria and Pizza- A-Go-Go!” 
  1. Amy C. said “Pizzeoli in Soulard Wood fired Pizza and the best.” 
  1. Woodson Stonefire 
  1. JJ Twigs 
  1. Via’s Pizza in Bourbon, Mo 
  1. Pantera’s Pizza in O’Fallon, Mo. 
  1. Malissa B. said,” Pirrones in either location or Aldo’s Pizza in Washington, Mo.” 
  1. Stefanina’s 
  1. Faraci Pizza 
  1. Amy M. said,” Racinelli’s in Kirkwood, it’s the closest thing to home since I left New Jersy.” 
  1. Joe Boccardi’s 

As for the honorable mentions, those with five reactions and below:  

  1.  BJ’s in Florissant 
  1. Epic 
  1. Pogolino’s Pizza on Festus and Main St
  1. Lynn M.S. said, “Angelo’s Pizzeria STL. I live for their supreme.” 
  1. Blackthorn Pizza & Pub 
  1. Onestos 
  1. Fortel’s Pizza Den 
  1. Josh C. said, “Little mom and pop Italian place called Dominos.” 

Over the river suggestions: 

  1.  Peels Wood Fired Pizza in Edwardsville, Ill. 
  1. Roma’s Pizza in Bethalto, Ill. 
  1. Alfonso’s in Carrollton, Ill
  1. Dewey’s Pizza, Edwardsville, Ill 

