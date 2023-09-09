ST. LOUIS— Where can you find some of the best pizza in the St. Louis area? We asked our Facebook fans, and they certainly had their opinions.

Here is a list of the best places in St. Louis to enjoy a pizza pie, according to our viewers.

The determination of the “best” was based on the number of reactions each comment received.

Amy C. said “Pizzeoli in Soulard Wood fired Pizza and the best.”

Malissa B. said,” Pirrones in either location or Aldo’s Pizza in Washington, Mo.”

Amy M. said,” Racinelli’s in Kirkwood, it’s the closest thing to home since I left New Jersy.”

As for the honorable mentions, those with five reactions and below:

Lynn M.S. said, “Angelo’s Pizzeria STL. I live for their supreme.”

Josh C. said, “Little mom and pop Italian place called Dominos.”

Over the river suggestions:

Peels Wood Fired Pizza in Edwardsville, Ill.

Previously, FOX 2 also asked fans about the best establishments for fried chicken, french fries, local meals, Ice cream, Chinese food, Burger and coffee spots.