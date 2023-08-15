ST. LOUIS— Where can you find some of the best Chinese food in the St. Louis area? We asked our Facebook fans, and they certainly had their opinions. Here is a list of the best places in St. Louis to enjoy Chinese food, according to our viewers.
The determination of the “best” was based on the number of reactions each comment received.
- Julie R.F. said, “Lemay Wok at Lemay Ferry and Mehl Ave. in South County. By far, the best hot braised chicken and hot and sour soup around!”
- Melissa said, “Well, slightly east, but China Express in Cahokia will always have my vote! Orange chicken, pork fried rice, and egg rolls are phenomenal; they have the best St. Paul sandwiches around.”
- Julie said, “Sesame on 10500 Watson, I love their food! The beef-fried rice and the beef and broccoli are awesome. Their prices are good for what you get.”
- Leyla said, “Corner 17. I love their Boba and watching them make their noodles and dumplings.”
- Jennifer said, “Mandarin Garden in St. Charles on Jungermann. The orange chicken is amazing!”
- Michael C. said, “My favorite was House of Chen on St. Charles Rock Rd. in Breckenridge Hills. They made the best hot braised wings, and I haven’t found a restaurant yet that could compare.”
- Angel said, “A1 Wok: Gravois & 55. Best chicken fried rice and crab Rangoon.”
- Kathy said, “Cate Zone Chinese Cafe in U-City. Southeast Chinese cooking has a fusion of spices and flavors that makes each dish unique and flavorful.”
As for the honorable mentions, those with five reactions and below:
- Stephen said, “Vin Hoa Chinese Restaurant in Granite City! Best St. Paul sandwiches and fried rice.”
- Elizabeth said, “Wan Fu Chinese Restaurant in Des Peres. Hands down, the best crab Rangoon in the metro area is the Hot and sour soup, which is perfect every time. Get the garlic chicken.”
- Kari said, “China King on Shackelford in Florissant. Best General TSO’s chicken, fried rice, and crab Rangoon!”
- Angie said, “Lam’s Garden in Festus. Everything is good, and the service is top-notch! The owner treats you like family!”
- Sarah said, “Bo Fung Chinese Kitchen is the best in all of STL! Hot Braised Chicken.”
And to recognize places that have since closed:
- Michael said, “I miss Phoenix, which was at the corner of 141 and Big Bend back in the day. Amazing special fried rice and excellent crab Rangoon.”
- Julie K. L. said, “I wish it were Mr. Lee’s, but that is no longer.”
- Jenny said, “Miss the Golden Dragon in Fenton. They were so good! China Garden in Affton is delicious. First Wok in O’Fallon is yummy.”
Previously, we also asked for the best establishments for fried chicken, french fries, local meals, Ice cream and coffee spots.