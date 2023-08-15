ST. LOUIS— Where can you find some of the best Chinese food in the St. Louis area? We asked our Facebook fans, and they certainly had their opinions. Here is a list of the best places in St. Louis to enjoy Chinese food, according to our viewers.

The determination of the “best” was based on the number of reactions each comment received.

As for the honorable mentions, those with five reactions and below:

And to recognize places that have since closed:

Michael said, “I miss Phoenix, which was at the corner of 141 and Big Bend back in the day. Amazing special fried rice and excellent crab Rangoon.” Julie K. L. said, “I wish it were Mr. Lee’s, but that is no longer.” Jenny said, “Miss the Golden Dragon in Fenton. They were so good! China Garden in Affton is delicious. First Wok in O’Fallon is yummy.”

Previously, we also asked for the best establishments for fried chicken, french fries, local meals, Ice cream and coffee spots.