ST. LOUIS – A 49-year-old Crawford County man was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison on a child enticement charge.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Jeffrey Williams pleaded guilty on Oct. 28, 2021, to one count of coercion and enticement of a minor.

According to court documents, Williams admitted to communicating over Kik Messenger in June 2019 with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl living in Texas. At one point, Williams offered to drive to Texas to pick up the girl and bring her back to Missouri to engage in sexual contact.

Williams also confessed in court that in April 2020, he drove to a restaurant in Franklin County, Missouri, thinking he was going to meet a woman and her 14-year-old daughter for sex. Williams had actually been talking online with an FBI agent and was arrested at that time.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Williams to 42 months in prison.