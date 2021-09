BOURBON, Mo – A scratchers player from Crawford County won a $100,000 prize.

There are only five of these prizes available, only two others are unclaimed. More than $5.3 Million are unclaimed in total.

The ticket was purchased at On The Run, 214 W. Pine St.

Missouri Lottery scratchers players typically have about a one in four chance of winning.

Each Scratchers game expires 180 days after the game ending date.