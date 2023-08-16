Hand holding a quarter on a scratcher ticket with a pile of bills on top

WEST ALTON, Mo. – An ordinary stop at a gas station near the Missouri-Illinois state line led to an eight-cellent prize for one lucky lottery player.

The Missouri Lottery reports one person won $88,888 on a scratchers ticket pruchase in West Alton. The lucky winner bought an “Emerald 8s” scratchers ticket at the Dirt Cheap on Highway 367, winning one of the top five prizes offered through the game.

According to LottoEdge.com, the odds of winning a prize on the “Emerald 8s” game is around one in every four tickets. The odds of winning the top prize ($88,888) is around 1 in every 210,000 winning scratchers tickets.

“Emerald 8s” still has around $6.1 million in unclaimed prizes as of Wednesday, according to the Missouri Lottery.