ST. LOUIS — Creed is coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this summer with special guests3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven. The 2024 “Summer of ’99 Tour” will be in St. Louis County on Friday, August 9.

FOX 2 will be giving away tickets for the concert every day this week. Tickets go on sale November 3 at 10 a.m. at Creed.com. A limited number of lawn seats at select venues will be available for $19.99 to commemorate the Summer Of ’99 Tour.