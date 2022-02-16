Crestwood first responders warn of flash flooding dangers

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Weather circumstances leading to flash flooding at Whitecliff Park in Crestwood were extraordinary in June of 2019. A parked car was surrounded by rising creek water and the driver was trapped.

“You never know when it might happen,” said Crestwood Fire Chief Lou Hecht. He said approximately three inches of rain fell in less than an hour that day.

Hecht is hopeful overnight rain will not create another flash flooding hazard and reminds everyone that several inches of moving water can move a vehicle.

“It will move a car very easily into a creek and once you go into the creek, you’re not guaranteed to be able to get out,” said Hecht.

Crestwood first responders were able to make a successful rescue during that 2019 flash flooding. Hecht hopes anyone approaching a road covered with water will turn around instead of taking a chance.

“Turn around because we don’t want you to drown,” said Hecht.

Nearby resident Corey Booth recalls that day when first responders made the rescue at Whitecliff Park. His wife heard someone calling for help. She called 911.

“The current goes really strong while it’s pouring down rain,” said Booth.

Park visitor Joe Satori would never take a chance driving through flash flooding. He said, “You really can’t tell how deep that water is, and you don’t want to drive through it and float your car right off a bridge into deeper water.”

Affton resident Rick Rahmberg visited Whitecliff Park on Wednesday. He said there was a very personal reason why he never drives through flash flooding.

“I don’t mess with driving in the water because I lost a friend who got swept away,” said Rahmberg. He said his friend was driving near Highway 141 and Ladue Road when floodwaters took his life.