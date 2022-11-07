ST. LOUIS – Prosecutors charged a Crestwood man in connection with a weekend double murder in south St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the murders took place around 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Schiller Place, located in the Bevo neighborhood.

Officers responded to a shooting call and found the two victims inside a residence. They were identified as 29-year-old Eric Smith and 30-year-old Aaron Smith. Investigators did not say if the victims were related.

A suspect, identified as Austin Heflin, was taken into custody at the scene. Authorities believe the shooting happened during an altercation over personal matters.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Heflin with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He remains jailed without bond.