CRESTWOOD, Mo. – Police in Crestwood are investigating after a masked man robbed a local gas station at gunpoint.

According to a spokesperson for the Crestwood Police Department, the robbery took place Wednesday at 6 a.m. at the Circle K convenience store and gas station at 8600 Watson Road.

Police claim a man walked into the store wearing gloves and a mask, walked behind the counter, and pointed a handgun at the clerk. The suspect threatened to kill the employee if he did not hand over the cash in the store safe, which was open at the moment for a deposit count.

The clerk handed over an undisclosed sum of money, and the suspect ran from the store. Police believe he had a vehicle waiting in the area.

Police did not provide a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact the Crestwood Police Department at 314-729-4800. Anonymous tips may be submitted via the Crestwood MO PD app or by texting “Crestwoodtip” and your tip to 847411.