Creve Coeur boy celebrates 12th birthday by getting COVID vaccine

ST. LOUIS – An immunocompromised 12-year-old got his wish for his birthday. Brendan Walrath of Creve Coeur got his COVID-19 vaccine shot Monday afternoon at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Walrath is looking forward to returning to the classroom and be with his friends and play sports again. He suffers from juvenile idiopathic arthritis, which puts him at higher risk for serious complications if he were to get COVID. His message to other kids is the vaccine can make a big difference in their lives.