Creve Coeur car dealers hit in series of break-ins

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – A series of overnight car dealership break-ins. Investigators tell us Honda of Frontenac along with Plaza Infiniti and Plaza Jaguar in Creve Coeur were hit.

Police were called to Plaza Infiniti Motors on New Ballas Road at around 2:00 am for a report of a burglary. They found a window had been shattered. Several shattered windows were discovered at a second call for a business break-in at Plaza Motors on Olive Boulevard.

Investigators say that the burglars were searching for keys to vehicles on the lots. They do not believe that any vehicles were stolen. But, an inventory is now being conducted by the dealerships to determine if there are any missing cars.

Creve Couer Police are still investigating this incident. Call the investigations division at 314-442-2073 if you have any information.