Creve Coeur chief of police to retire after 41 Years

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – The city of Creve Coeur announced Wednesday their chief of police of 41 years, Glenn Eidman, will be retiring.

The city said Eidman has served the Creve Couer community since 1979 and began his position as chief of police in 2008.

Eidman has been recognized for his service both in and outside of his community.

“Chief Eidman’s invaluable experience and dedication to his profession has made him a respected leader within our community and among law enforcement,” Creve Coeur Mayor Barry Glantz said. “He has led the department to be one of the most progressive police departments in the area, directly contributing to the high quality of service our citizens have come to expect and appreciate.”

The city said under Eidman’s leadership, the Creve Coeur Police Department has earned high levels of confidence from the citizens they serve as shown in the 2018 Citizen Survey, with 95 percent of residents indicating they are satisfied or very satisfied with public safety in Creve Coeur.

Eidman also serves as an adjunct professor of criminal justice at Lindenwood University and is involved on various police and safety boards including the International Association of the Chiefs of Police, the Missouri Police Chiefs Association, and the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association.

Police Captain Jon Romas has been appointed to serve as acting chief of police until

the permanent position is filled.

Romas has served the Creve Coeur Police Department since 1998 when he was hired as a Patrol Officer