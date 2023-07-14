CREVE COEUR, Mo. – For young brain cancer survivor Drew Patchin, Friday was all about about packing up and heading out to Houston.

Thanks to some hometown heroes, he’s doing it in style, in a huge tour bus that was escorted by local enforcement.

“Im a warrior, I’m a warrior” chanted 10-year-old Drew. He went on to explain what this opportunity has felt like for him, “This is one of those once-in-a-lifetime things.”

The special day included a huge tour bus, a line of special escorts, and even a farewell from the sky.

“A neighbor has reached out and we barely know him,” said Drew’s mother, Jennifer Patchin.

That neighbor, is Joshua Gumpenberger, a firefighter in Creve Couer. He wanted to make a difference after hearing about Drew’s rigorous battles with brain cancer for the last four years.

“I wanted to really make him feel famous,” said Gumpenberger

Drew also got his very own fire helmet from the firefighting crew. It’s acts like these, the family says, that have helped the family cope with a long journey, one that started when the young survivor was in first grade.

“We just started having this hope grow again,” said Jennifer.

The support comes after Gumpenberger battled a similar fight when he was fifteen. “It’s just hard. You need your support system,” he said.

For the Drew, his little brother has helped him win both battles so far. When we asked Drew how he’s gotten through tough times, his only words were “Tyler.”

“They need each other. They have been bonded together since day one,” said Jennifer.

It’s that brotherly bond that will help Drew beat the odds against his third brain tumor.

“There were no protocols on what to do with this kind of brain cancer, when you have it for the third time,” said Jennifer.

After being told the tumor was inoperable in St Louis and several other cities, the family went to Dr. David Sandberg in Texas to seek help. His diagnosis came in February 2023 and prompoted a timely surgery.

Meanwhile, Gumpenberger and other community members are making sure Drew rides to Houston in style, of course with Tyler right by his side.

“Keep your head up, stay positive, and you’ll make it through this. Everyone will,” Gumpenberger told Drew.

Come July 19, Drew will have his surgery early AM. Until then, Drew and Tyler say, “See ya later, St Louis.”