CREVE COEUR, Mo – The Creve Coeur Police Department recently shared a photo of a Lego duck. In the accompanying post, an officer remarked, “Not a Jeep, but this did make us smile,” referencing the viral trend known as “duck, duck, Jeep.”

The phenomenon began around 2020, with Allison Parliament claiming to have initiated it at a gas station. The trend, now dubbed “ducking Jeeps” or “duck, duck Jeep” on social media, has gained widespread popularity.

The game involves taking a rubber duck, attaching a note, and placing it on a Jeep. Since its inception, the trend has spread from Canada to the United States, evolving into more elaborate displays over the past three years.

The primary objective of this lighthearted trend is to bring joy to others. Jeep owners participate by leaving rubber ducks on fellow Jeep vehicles as a surprise.

If you discover a duck on your Jeep, capture a photo and share it on your social media accounts with the hashtags #duckduckjeep or #duckjeep. Afterward, display the duck on your dashboard, deciding whether to keep it as a memento or pass it along to another Jeep enthusiast.