CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Authorities are seeking information about a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident at Old Olive West and Guelbreth Lane in Creve Coeur.

A vehicle struck a pedestrian utilizing the crosswalk, resulting in serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services took the pedestrian to a hospital.

The driver of a compact, silver SUV fled the scene. The vehicle may have sustained damage to the front and/or driver’s sides.

The Creve Coeur Police Department is actively investigating the incident. If you witnessed the crash and can identify the driver or the vehicle, please call 314-737-4600. Tips can also be submitted online .