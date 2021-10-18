Crew to start work on freeing sailboat stuck on Mississippi’s Chain of Rocks

ST. LOUIS– A barge has arrived to remove a 44-foot sailboat that has been stuck in the Mississippi River for nearly two weeks. The boat became stuck on the Chain of Rocks on October 5.

FOX2 has learned a team from Sea Tow in Pensacola, Fla. has arrived to recover the boat. They will be setting a barge today above the sailboat to try and free it.

The team is hoping to lift it off the rocks and drag it upstream tomorrow.

There is a canal that allows boat traffic to bypass the chain. The vessel, a 44-foot sailboat, mistakenly went down the main river channel.

Firefighters rescued two people from the boat earlier this month. At that time a tow company sent three boats out to recover the vessel but determined a barge would be needed to remove it safely. 

