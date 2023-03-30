ST. LOUIS – Emergency response crews prepared for potentially severe weather across the area. MoDOT and IDOT crews were out on Thursday clearing drains, and American Red Cross volunteers made sure to have plenty of supplies on hand.

“Our teams here at the American Red Cross have been mobilizing for the last several days, making sure that we have workforce on call as needed,” said Beth Elder, executive director with the American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis. “To be able to respond to anything that may happen in the next 24 hours or at any time regarding severe weather.”

City government, emergency management agencies, and even local schools spent Thursday building plans and going over safety procedures. American Red Cross volunteers made sure emergency supplies were in place.

“Moving items from our Hazelwood warehouse to places in northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and other areas that are in that area of possibility for severe weather,” Elder said.

She said they also have things like clean out kits and comfort kits ready.

“Everything from a toothbrush and toothpaste, deodorant, soap, a washcloth, a comb,” Elders said. “Obviously, we’ll have blankets available on their cots and more to make it as warm and friendly as we can in a time of crisis.”