Crews worked to contain a fire Saturday evening at a Spanish Lake apartment complex.

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – Crews worked to contain a fire Saturday evening at a Spanish Lake apartment complex.

The fire damaged apartments at the Windham Chase complex in the 12000 block of Horizon Village Drive.

It’s unclear how much damage the fire might have caused or how it started. Hazelwood and Florissant fire crews are among the agencies that assisted with the response.

FOX 2 has reached out to officials for more information. This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.