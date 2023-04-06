VINITA PARK, Mo. – Crews have responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Vinita Park.

Small flames and smoke were coming out of the home, located in the 1900 block of Anita Dive, as fire crews arrived to the scene. Damage appears to be between the first floor and the roof of the home.

Crews from University City are helping with the response. Firefighters are cutting into the home in an effort to vent the fire and prevent further damage.

No injuries have been reported at this time, though there is believed to be extensive damage to the home. The homeowner was awakened by the firearm and able to call 911 and escape quickly.

We will update as more information becomes available.